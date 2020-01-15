Mobile police are investigating a shot fired call. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Clinton Avenue in Toulminville.
Police say a man came out of his home and saw someone stealing his vehicle. The vehicle owner fired a shot at the suspect as he was getting away, striking the vehicle.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Fox 10 news will have more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.