MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 14-year-old girl last seen two months ago in Theodore may be in danger according to Mobile Police.
Liz Angelique Ramos hasn't been seen since March 5 when she was in the area of Old Pascagoula Road.
Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call MPD at (251) 208-1840 or call 911.
