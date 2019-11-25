MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- It's not common for women to be taken against their will by a stranger, but experts say it can and does happen.
If you are female, coming out of a store, or walking in a parking lot, you're more likely to become a target according to studies.
Safety this time of year, especially, is paramount since many of us will be out on the town celebrating the holidays and doing a lot of shopping.
Fox10’s Marella Porter met with one of MPD's self defense instructors who shared some valuable advice.
"Get your face out of your phone and pay attention to what's going on around you."
Sergeant John C. Young, a self defense instructor for MPD, says the one thing we all rely on can also work against us.
"The biggest thing I've noticed just walking through the mall is distractions. Everybody is looking at their phone. They're doing everything besides realizing what's going on around them," said Young.
He says keeping your head up is crucial.
"Notice if there are vehicles around you, if those vehicles are occupied, notice if people are looking at you… is this the same person you saw at your previous location?"
Sgt. Young says if you feel something is off stay wherever you feel safe even if that means staying put, something one mobile woman already does.
"If I get a bad feeling while I'm there I'll wait before I get in and out of my car. I don't just jump out of my car. I just try and see exactly what's going on first."
This time of year especially, Chief Lawrence Battiste emphasizes the power in numbers.
"Have a buddy system. Make sure you take somebody with you. That can deter somebody from targeting you," said Chief Battiste.
Sgt. Young says if you do decide to carry a self protecting device you need to make sure how to use it.
"Those are just tools. If you don't have a hard heart you're not going to use a gun, a taser or pepper spray. Just having it, possessing something does not give you the ability to use it. So before you purchase that make sure that you're mentally prepared to shoot someone. Make sure you're mentally prepared because pepper spray you have to be close a taser you have to be even closer."
And you should always be prepared to fight.
"Something unexpected happens you may have to fight and when you begin fighting fight for your life… bite kick, scratch, pick up things, use profanity. You fight for your life at that moment."
He encourages everyone to take a self defense course.
Chief Battiste says the greatest form of self defense is common sense.
This time of year that means shopping during the day and parking in well lit areas with a lot of people around at night.
