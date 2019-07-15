MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police searching for the driver of a 2018 Lincoln Navigator involved in a fatal hit and run. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 14th at the intersection of Government Boulevard and Azalea Road. Investigators say the SUV they're looking for is possibly light blue, or silver in color, with front end damage.
Police identify the victim as 39-year-old Tammy Moore. Her family says she roamed and walked the streets for years.
"Ah you heard a loud crash... I thought it was the dumpster getting dumped that morning and that's what you heard. It sounded like the dumpster was getting dumped when the car hit her," said Quincy Ezell.
Ezell heard the crash, and found out the next day hit was a fatal hit and run. According to Ezell, Moore had been staying at the nearby Bama Motel.
"The next morning they told me she was dead. I walked up here at the street and I was going to the Dollar Store and I see the blood in the middle of the street from where she was hit ... And that was all I seen," said Ezell.
Ezell urges her killer to do the right thing.
"He needs to turn himself in... That's all I can say because man that is crazy. I don't know if the lady got a family out here... So that's crazy you killed that lady and kept going. What else can you do... Turn yourself in," said Ezell.
Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
