During the summer of 2018, Mobile Police were constantly responding to disorderly incidents occurring in the Belfast community. Close patrol was always necessary. Fast forward to this summer, police have received no calls in that area.
A new community engagement program for youth called “Summer Cool Down” made the difference. With nearly 70 kids, ages 5 to 16 participating, police gave them something worthwhile to do while serving as their mentors. The program has been held at the Harmon Recreation Center on Belfast Street for the past eight weeks.
Officers have taught the kids how to identity gang activity and bullying and what to do if they encounter it. Goal setting instruction along with how to control anger and make good decisions was also given. Throughout the program there were career options presented from guest speakers and by going on field trips.
To applaud the kids’ commitment to hang out with officers during their summer vacation, Mobile Police will hold a “Summer Cool Down” finale this Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Harmon Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be food, fun and games including a water balloon fight. Those who took part in the Jiu-jitsu classes offered, which are centered on teaching discipline and self-confidence, will demonstrate what they have learned.
The kids will not leave empty handed. With the help of Cottage Hill Baptist Church donating school supplies, there will be a back-to-school giveaway.
Dirty Dan of 93BLX will make a special appearance at the event.
“Summer Cool Down” is a program created by the Mobile Police Department Office of Strategic Initiatives.
