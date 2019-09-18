MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said ballistics tests show there was a second gunman in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 30.
Nine people were wounded in the shooting. Barber said one gun used was a 9mm and the other was a .380.
Deangelo Parnell, 17, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.
Police said the two guns involved in the shooting were used in two different locations.
Barber said one of the victims was shot after Parnell had stopped shooting and started running away.
FOX10 News will have more details from investigators tonight on FOX10 News at 5 pm.
