MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) During an arrest Mobile police have discovered a large amount of stolen property
Investigators with the First Precinct arrested 37 year-old Archie Moore on Tuesday. Moore was arrested on a burglary and domestic violence complaint. During Moore's arrest police found a large amount of items believed to have been stolen in other burglaries. Police believe these burglaries happened around the Dauphin Island Parkway Community south of I-10.
Mobile police are asking people in the Dauphin Island Parkway Community who believe they have been a victim of a burglary in the past three years to call (251)208-2580. Police are encouraging people to call or come into the First Precinct Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
