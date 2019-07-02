MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- This fourth of July people will celebrate with more than just fireworks and sparklers.
According to shotspotter.org the fourth is the busiest time for celebratory gunfire, responsible for about two thirds of all accidents across the nation.
Mobile police urge residents not to be tempted.
You know the saying, “what goes up, must come down,” but that certainly doesn't mean the only target will be the ground.
"And when it comes down it's actually gonna hit someone… actually on top of the head or somewhere, you know, on their body," said Henry Pledger.
"It's stupid. It's just stupid. It's dangerous and stupid."
Mobile police say people have been known to fire their guns into the air on the fourth, especially, calling it "celebratory gunfire."
"It's out of everyone's control really."
Kathi Miller has seen for herself what firing into the air can do.
"My husband and I, we used to own an airplane company, we used to work on small airplanes and after the fourth of July every year we would find holes in the top of the airplanes where people were shooting guns."
Officers say it's hard to distinguish the sound of fireworks from gunshots, but if in doubt just call.
"Have a good fourth of July and please do not fire your firearms into the air."
As a reminder,fireworks within Mobile city limits are illegal, but you can enjoy a fireworks show at Cooper Riverside Park in Mobile on the fourth.
