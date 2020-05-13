MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are searching for a man accused of beating a woman.
Investigators said Byron Day, 38, is wanted on charges of domestic violence.
Investigators said he attacked a woman on May 10 causing serious injuries to her face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
Day has a history of domestic violence, harassment, assault, and theft.
He was featured on FOX10 News Fugitive Files in December 2019 after police accused him of domestic violence.
