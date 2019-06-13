MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help identifying a man they want to question about a sexual assault.
Investigators said the attack happened Saturday, June 8. According to police, two women left Saddle Up Saloon in Downtown Mobile around 2 a.m. Officers said the women accepted a ride from an unknown man and were taken to the Trinity Gardens area.
Police said one of the women was sexually assaulted by the man.
Anyone who can identify the person in the photo or can help police locate the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2007-2011 grey or silver Nissan Altima, is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
