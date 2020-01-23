MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The annual Mobile Project Homeless Connect event is coming up next week.
It's a time for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties to see what services are available to them in the area.
Derek Boulware joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 p,m. to talk about the event and how people can help.
Project Homeless Connect
Friday, Jan. 31st
8 am - 2 pm
The Grounds
1035 Cody Road N, Mobile
On-site services
-Legal Assistance
-Employment Resources
-State Identification
-Benefit Applications
-Health & Dental
-Veteran Resources
-Housing Assistance
-And MORE
