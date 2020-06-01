Mobile County Health Department officials are talking about this weekend's protest in Mobile and safety from COVID-19.
There were large crowds downtown.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department was asked how concerned she was about the possible spread of the virus at the protest.
She said, "We are sensitive that people are really frustrated and upset, and, while we encourage peaceful protesting, it is still important that when you are gathering that you maintain that six foot physical presence, wear your face coverings."
Health department officials said the number of cases in Mobile Monday afternoon stood at 2,253 with 118 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.