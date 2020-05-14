Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber talking with FOX10 News.
Director Barber told me Mobile is starting to see a decrease in the number of positive C-19 cases.
He also told me there is a new mobile testing operation that has been tested most recently at Metro jail. Health workers are able to go to sites to do testing, especially nursing homes, and long term care centers. They not only wear protective gear, but the unique part of the mobile testing platform, is that the workers are protected by plexi-glass shields, to safely collect samples..
I asked Barber if he was surprised by the lack of communication from public health agencies and private nursing homes about the spikes in coronavirus cases among the most vulnerable. He told me he would have liked to have seen more pro-active treatments, earlier. He said the county was slow to react, but are now moving forward. Overall, his evaluation is the entire country, at a national, state, and county level was not prepared for anything like this. barber also said the city realized early on there were gaps in the healthcare system-especially in testing-and that's why he and the city moved to cover those gaps.
Director Barber also told me there are improved relations between the city and the Mobile County Health Department, and they are working together, better, to find solutions, rather than worrying about who gets the credit.
