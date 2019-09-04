If you're going to a high school football game this weekend at Ladd-Peebles Stadium or any Mobile Public School System stadium, changes are on the way.
The school system unveiled new security protocols Wednesday.
Wednesday morning, four metal detectors were delivered to Ladd-Peebles.
Two will be placed at the east side entrance, two at the west.
Other school stadiums in Mobile County will receive two metal detectors apiece.
Mobile County Public School System Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood said, "If we get a positive reading when the person goes through the metal detector, then we'll use the hand held scanners to check them further."
Gatewood said the sensitivity of the detectors is set where a belt buckle shouldn't trigger the alarm, but the devices are sophisticated.
He said, "These units, there's a lighting system on the side and, we can show you later, but if something is in your pocket or in your sock or whatever, it's going to show the exact place where that item is located."
There are 18 items listed in the new school system protocol.
Another change: what people can bring into the stadium.
Gatewood said, "Only clear bags will be allowed, no book bags or large bags of that nature."
What about purses?
Gatewood said, "A clear purse. If they have a clear bag, it will be allowed."
Off-duty Mobile Police officers work security, and the number of officers will be doubled.
School system Director of Communications Rena Philips said, "If you see something at a game that shouldn't be happening, we do have police officers. Just kind of walk up to them and tell them, 'Hey, this is going on and this shouldn't be happening,' and we will step in and intervene."
And officers will be in the parking lot in patrol units.
Because of the extra security, it may take fans longer to get inside.
Gatewood said, "The gates here at Ladd open at 6:00 for a 7:00 kickoff. We're going to recommend the folks get here as early as they can."
Also, no passes out, and any suspicious attire may warrant an additional search.
Here is a list of the protocol measures:
