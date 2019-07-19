MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Airport Authority says Mobile Regional Airport will offer free parking to disabled American veterans.
Officials with the Authority say the program will begin October 1.
A Disabled American Veteran license plate will be needed to qualify.
