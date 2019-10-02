MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The new Mobile Downtown Airport has been awarded several million dollars in federal grant money. Officials say they plan to use it on aging infrastructure. This, as the long-term plan to move all passenger flights to the Downtown location continues. And, a parking change at the Mobile Regional Airport.
Mobile’s Downtown Airport awarded federal grants
