MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Downtown Mobile's historic Saenger Theater is temporarily closed after mold was found growing in the building on South Joachim Street.
Mobile city spokeswoman Jen Zoghby tells FOX10 News that the city is working to deal with the problem as quickly as possible. She said mold was found in the rotunda of the 1927 building.
Zoghby said the facility likely will be closed six to eight weeks.
She said the mold is not toxic.
The contract for remediation of the mold has been placed on Tuesday’s Mobile City Council agenda as an emergency item so that work can begin as soon as possible.
Events that had been planned to be held at the Saenger are being moved instead to the Mobile Civic Center. These include performances by the Mobile Symphony.
A calendar of events is provided on the Saenger website.
One event originally planned for the Saenger already was held at the Civic Center -- this past Friday's Black Jacket Symphony Show.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
