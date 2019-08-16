The Mobile Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Angela Cheyanne Rester was last seen by her Mother on Lake Myrtle Drive in Theodore.
Angela Cheyanne Rester
- AGE: 16
- RACE: WHITE
- HEIGHT: 5'2"
- WEIGHT:140 LBS
- HAIR COLOR: BROWN
- EYE COLOR: BROWN
Last seen 8/14/19 at approximately 10:15 pm
Possibly wearing black and pink Jordan shoes, leggings, and a tank top
Angela has seizures, but did not take medication with her.
Any information, please call MCSO 251-574-8633
