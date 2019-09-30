Friends and relatives are mourning the death of a man known for his great spirit and big heart.
They say he died at a hospital in Mobile after a shooting this weekend.
We are still awaiting details from Mobile Police on this case, but friends say 32 year old Carlos Dallas was well known around the Toulminville area as a wonderful personality.
There are videos on Facebook of Dallas singing to an employee at the Quik Pik on St. Stephens Road, a store he loved to visit.
When asked what he would do, store clerk Ty Houston said, "Make your day."
She said, he would, "Sing, dance, whatever. He even helped me clean the stove. Carlos was Carlos."
Another clerk, Gloria Pettman, said, "He was really, really a sweet person."
Carlos Dallas's sister, Shauna Dallas, said, "He was a born entertainer. He loved people. He loved to dance. He loved to sing."
Shauna Dallas said she's talked to police about her brother's death.
She said he suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting this weekend at Laurel Drive and St. Stephens Road.
She also said, "I don't know the circumstances, but he was standing somewhere and a bullet was meant for someone else."
Friends including Rosshiki Leatherwood are collecting donations at "Next Level Fitness' on Springhill Avenue to pay for funeral expenses.
Leatherwood knows tragedy himself.
Police say his wife, Claudia, was killed in an accident where a suspect is charged with manslaughter.
Rosshiki Leatherwood said, "The city came together to help me and support me, and I felt like there was another way I can repay back to the city what was done for me."
Speaking of Carlos, Shauna Dallas said, "Just think about him up in Heaven, singing and dancing."
There are still a lot of questions regarding the investigation.
On Saturday, Mobile Police say they also answered a report of a shooting victim in a car at Donald Street and Allison Street, but it's not known if the incidents are related.
