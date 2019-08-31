MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Less than 24 hours after police say a 17-year-old opened fire, injuring at least 10 people at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile leaders are pledging to heighten security for the remainder of the season.
Deangelo Parnell, a Leflore student, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting, which injured several teenagers at the tail end of the Leflore vs. Williamson game.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, and Police Chief Laurence Battiste say, starting Friday, there will be an enhanced security presence at all Mobile County games. They will be meeting next week to determine what won't be allowed into games, and how they will enhance the process of entering venues.
FOX10 News will continue to follow this story and update you on the enhanced safety measures.
