MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in Mobile have another chance to cast absentee ballots ahead of the city election day.
There will be another session of in-person absentee voting on Tuesday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Government Plaza.
Voters must bring a valid form of identification to cast their ballot.
The city held its first session of in-person absentee voting over the weekend.
Election Day is Tuesday, August 24. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is on Tuesday, August 17.
