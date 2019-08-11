MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five Mobile towing companies Mobile Police suspect of overcharging for tows are suspended another 30 days, as police look for evidence of fraud.
The suspension is the second of its kind, after investigators began raiding the towing companies after reports the businesses were charging prices outside the city law. This, as Mobile Police investigate their own impound lot, which they say was using a fee schedule non in compliance with city law. That, police say, has since been corrected.
The Mobile towing companies suspended are A+ Auto Transport, SOS Towing, Casher's Wrecking Service, Hero's Towing, and Southport Towing and Recovery.
Mobile Police announced the renewed suspensions in a letter dated Aug. 10. One of those letters, addressed to A+ Auto Transport, alleges in the last month and a half, the company overcharged twice - once an overcharge of $250 and one of $670.
A statement from South Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, which represents the five companies, sent FOX10 News a statement, reading:
"In lieu of a willingness to reach a compromise with the local towing community over the proposed amendments to the ordinance governing wrecker services for the city, Mobile Police Department officials set out on a media campaign to defame and destroy anyone who dare to challenge them. Harm to these men and women would not be just mere words. The police department went on to suspend five of the companies, without cause, for thirty days and, again today for another thirty days.
It is important to note, that there are some fees pertaining to the towing of vehicles which is unregulated by the city ordinance. It is also imperative for one to realize that the City of Mobile attempting to regulate other towing rates with a city ordinance is illegal. The City has no legitimate authority to regulate the rates of tow trucks per the Federal Law, 49 U.S.C. § 14501(c)(1).
Not only can the Mobile Police Department not use these fees to enact criminal charges against these companies for insurance fraud, but Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste has just recently gone on record to publicly admit that his very own impound lot has been charging the very same fees. Why is the action of the Department to suspend these companies for yet another thirty days? Why is the treatment of these companies so drastically different? Why has the police impound lot not been shut down?
We demand that Mayor Stimpson recognize the fallacious nature of these accusations, reign in the misguided officials under his control, and put an end to these suspensions immediately."
Mobile Police say they will continue to investigate the towing companies for possible fraud. Investigators say when the investigation is finished, they will turn their evidence over to the district attorney's office to determine if any charges are warranted.
