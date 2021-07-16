Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile and Baldwin counties are back in the red zone after a surge in COVID-19 cases. Health experts said it was in our rearview mirrors; now, it's not.

"The one way to decrease the likelihood of severe illness and death is to get vaccinated," said Merceria Ludgood, president of the county commission.

She has been pleading with loved ones and friends to get the shot, but it hasn't been easy.

"I have folks that I'm around who are sick of hearing it," she said. "In fact, they are blocking my text messages because I send articles every time I see one, but the stakes are so high. I can't let it go."

COVID-19 cases last week more than doubled from the week before, leaving Mobile at 471 cases. The majority of those are unvaccinated 18 to 29 year olds.

Hospitalizations are also up.

"In the last month, there’s been almost a 400 percent increase in hospitalizations," said Dr. Laura Cepeda, chief medical officer of the Mobile County Health Department. "We’re still nowhere near where we were at the highest point in the pandemic, but to go from 15 to more than triple, that is very significant”

Some Mobile residents are agreeing people should be vaccinated.

"I agree with the idea behind getting vaccinated, and I think everybody should because we need to take one for the team," said Michelle Jay.

While others had a different opinion.

"If you are okay, healthy, and have a good immune system, I don't see why you should get vaccinated," said Richard Williams.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson passed on the message to encourage those around you to get vaccinated.

"If you've been vaccinated, don't under estimate your ability to reach out to someone and encourage them to do it," he said.

With school starting back soon, health professionals said children eligible to get the vaccine should get their first dose now so they can be fully vaccinated by the time school starts.

The CDC also recommends children who are not vaccinated to wear masks in school.