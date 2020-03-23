An urgent care has started doing testing for COVID-19 in Mobile County.
Greater Mobile Urgent Care is conducting the tests at two locations, on Schillinger Road and Moffett Road.
The testing is taking place outside the clinic separate from where daily patients are being seen.
Dr. Darren Waters says, "We schedule your appointment. We try not to do more than two or three every fifteen minutes. You don't have to leave your car. Our nurses in full protective gear will come out and they'll swab you and then you leave and we'll call you once we get the results."
Dr. Waters says it's like a flu test and involves a nasal swab.
You can stay in your car and the urgent care will call you when the results are in.
Dr. Waters says, "Our tests go to Birmingham and it can take anywhere between one and three days. It all depends on the volume and, I suspect, as the state is really kind of revving up testing, that it's going to take more than one day. There are some of those tests that are 45 minutes long that are out there, but they are just now being developed and they haven't hit our area yet, so, as of now, its a send off to Birmingham."
Dr. Waters says he started doing the testing because of the frustration people feel in trying to find testing locations.
He says he knows of people who can't go back to work until they get a test with negative results.
To get more information and make an appointment, you can call 633-0123.
