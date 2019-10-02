A vape shop owner in Mobile is talking to FOX10 News about how he addresses health concerns from customers.
Jared Hoover owns "Vape It."
He says one of the reasons he opened the business was he and his family were trying to quit smoking cigarettes.
Hoover says, "We're not here to create a new market for vaping. We're here to help the smokers get off the cigarettes and move to a safer alternative."
Hoover says customers have to be 19 or older to enter his shops and make a purchase.
He also says his employees do not mix their own vape product.
He buys the product from vendors.
Hoover said, "We've been on the phone with all of our vendors multiple times confirming that the products that we sell will meet FDA regulations."
Hoover says you can buy juice with no nicotine, but many people buy it with different levels of nicotine to wean them off smoking.
He said, "So, for somebody that is coming off the street that has been smoking for 20 years, whatever the case may be, you know, they'll start at maybe a 12 milligram of nicotine. But the idea is to work your way down from 12 to 6 to 3 down to zero."
Hoover has advice for people who vape.
He said, "If you do vape, find a local vendor that is using USA companies: made in the USA products, tamper proof products, you know, stuff that's certified and already been regulated by the FDA."
And he'd also like to see the federal and state governments regulate the vaping industry.
Hoover said, "Come out with regulation to help us live within the guidelines to make this a legitimate product and let the populace that know they should be comfortable with this."
The Alabama Department of Public Health says those who choose to continue using e-cigarettes and vape products should not buy the products off the street, or add any substances not intended by the manufacturer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.