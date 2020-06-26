MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal grand jury has formally charged a woman accused of smashing a police car window with a baseball bat during a protest last month.
Authorities elevated the charges against Tia Deyon Pugh from a misdemeanor in Mobile Municipal Court. The grand jury this week affirmed that decision, charging her with impeding law enforcement during civil disorder.
Pugh is scheduled to appear Wednesday for an arraignment.
The protest, a demonstration against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, took place May 31 downtown. Authorities allege that Pugh was among a group of protesters trying to walk onto Interstate 10.
Police deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd, and during the confusion – according to the criminal complaint – Pugh broke an unoccupied police car window.
Prosecutors ague that the incident impacted interstate commerce because truck traffic on I-10 had to be diverted. Pugh’s attorney has argued that the case does not belong in federal court.
A federal magistrate judge has allowed Pugh to remain free pending trial on condition that she live here her mother in Mobile.
If convicted, Pugh faces a maximum of five years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be far less under advisory sentencing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.