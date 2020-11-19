MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police want to find a woman accused of stealing an identity, and then getting loans in the victim's name.
Rebecca Russell, 43, is wanted on charges of identity theft and theft of property. Investigators said she also has a warrant in Baldwin County for a felony probation revocation.
Anyone with information about Russell is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
