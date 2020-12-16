UPDATE: According to MPD, the arrested subject, 29-year-old Randi Hardy, was found connected to a total of five robberies (four commercial robberies and one robbery to an individual).
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Metro Jail records show a 29-year-old Mobile woman is locked up Wednesday morning on multiple robbery charges.
Randi Hardy was booked just before 4:30 a.m. on five counts of first-degree robbery, according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News Hardy is connected to the following crimes:
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 10:42 p.m., police responded to the Chevron located at 139 South Sage Ave. after receiving a report of a commercial robbery. The clerk told police a woman entered the business armed with a pistol and demanded money from the cash register. She then demanded Newport cigarettes before she fled on foot, police said.
On Monday this week, at approximately 2:34 a.m., police responded to the CEFCO Convenience Store, at 4934 Schilling Road South, after receiving a report of a robbery. Police said a woman entered the store and approached the clerk while armed with a handgun and demanding money. She was able to get money and cigarettes from the business, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.