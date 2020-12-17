BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Biloxi Police arrested 20-year-old Katelynn Mechell Williams of Mobile on a felony warrant for armed robbery.
Police say the arrest stemmed from an investigation into the armed robbery and shooting of an individual in the 100 block of Lameuse Street, Biloxi on December 15, 2018 where evidence obtained was utilized to develop Williams as one of the alleged suspects. Williams was transported to the Harrison County
Adult Detention Center, where she was incarcerated on a $100,000.00 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
