MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A woman facing allegations that she disrupted law enforcement officers during a protest downtown last year pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an amended indictment, and her attorney renewed his request that the judge toss the charge.

Federal authorities obtained an indictment against Tia Deyon Pugh under a little-used anti-riot statute under which no one has ever been prosecuted in Mobile.

Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong argued that the indictment was overly broad and that the law was unconstitutionally vague. The U.S. Attorney’s Office subsequently got a new indictment charging the same offense but elaborating on the alleged criminal conduct – namely that Pugh smashed a police vehicle window during the demonstration on May 31 of last year.

Armstrong renewed his call to dismiss the case.

“The superseding indictment suffers the same multiple defects addressed in Pugh’s prior pleadings regarding same thus requiring dismissal,” he wrote in the new filing on Wednesday.

Armstrong argues that the statute exceeded Congress’s authority under the Commerce Clause. He also raises a First Amendment objection, arguing that the statute “imposes criminal penalties” on an “expansive range of speech and expressive conduct.”

Armstrong argued that Congress enacted the law with the intent to suppress civil rights protests.

Federal prosecutors disputed Armstrong’s arguments one by one in a written response to his initial filing and at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer last month. The judge gave prosecutors one week to respond to the latest motion to dismiss. The trial is scheduled for May 17.

The protest that Pugh participated in came amid a politically charged atmosphere, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and just six days after the death of George Floyd during an encounter with a Minneapolis police officer.

That death sparked demonstrations all across the country, including the one in Mobile to protest police brutality.

On that day, a group of about 100 demonstrators broke off from the larger protest and headed toward the I-10 on-ramp on Water Street. Prosecutors contend that the protesters endangered people’s lives when they pushed toward the interstate.