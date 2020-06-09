MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Tia Deyon Pugh was angry and combative as police led her to jail last week following her arrest after a large demonstration downtown to protest the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
Then, the charge was only a misdemeanor in Mobile Municipal Court, alleging that she bashed a police cruiser window with a baseball bat.
But Tuesday was a different story. Pugh, 21, found herself in jail, watching a video conference of a hearing in federal court where she now faces a felony charge. Pugh sobbed through parts of two different hearings.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar asked that Pugh be jailed pending trial. He argued she was a risk to flee if freed and pointed to testimony that she caused a “very potentially dangerous situation on the interstate.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray ruled prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to send the case to a federal grand jury. But he rejected detention, ruling the defendant can go free under the condition she live with her mother in Mobile rather than her fiancé.
“This isn’t a detention case. … This is just not a situation where pretrial detention is in order,” he said.
Pugh was among a large group of protesters on May 31 near the Water Street entrance to Interstate 10. Police ultimately used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The statute prosecutors employed, which alleges impeding law enforcement during civil disorder, dates to the Vietnam War era but has been used sparingly. Records show no one ever has been charged with the offense in Mobile’s federal court, at least since electronic records began in 1993.
Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong suggested outside the courthouse that the charge is overkill.
“I think they’re trying to send a message across the country,” he said. “But, you know, when I was growing up, we always had an expression; you don’t have to make a federal case out of it. And now we’re seeing how people sometimes make federal cases. I don’t know that that’s necessary.”
Prosecutors depicted Pugh as a flight risk and introduced evidence to bolster their claim that the defendant showed up that afternoon looking for a fight. FBI Special Agent Paul Roche testified that Pugh brought the bat with her and said she admitted to investigators that she smashed the window to create a diversion in order to allow two friends to get away.
“This was at a very chaotic point,” he said. “Tear gas had just been deployed. People were running.”
The affidavit that Roche signed alleged that police officers at the protest believed Pugh “was attempting to provoke the protesters into aggressive and violent acts.”
Prosecutors showed screen shots taken from Pugh’ phone showing that she searched for the definition of “terrorist.” She also had a picture on her phone posted by the Socialist Rifle
Association, a left-wing gun rights organization.
Roche testified that William Mason Baucom, Pugh’s fiancé, wrote in a text message to a friend that Pugh has got “a network, a wig and no official address.”
Baucom has not been charged in federal court but faces a hindering prosecution charge in state court.
Bodnar introduced other text messages indicating friends offering to take Pugh in and keep her “safe and low key.”
Armstrong argued that the text messages indicated others made offers that his client turned down. He said she has no ties outside of the Mobile-Pensacola region and never made an attempt to run when doing so would have been easiest. He said she has zero criminal history, not even an arrest other than the one connected to this case
“I think that these messages actually speak against detention,” he said.
Keeping her locked up on such a minor charge, Armstrong said, would be “as bad as all these other offenses that are occurring around the country.”
Armstrong said outside the courthouse that his client is no terrorist, just a young woman who got caught up in a wave of emotion that’s swept up the whole country.
“What you’re seeing is a lot of young people that went downtown to lawfully protest and it got out of hand,” he said.
If convicted, Pugh faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.
