MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Thousands of women across the country united to send a strong message about their role in this upcoming election and the power they hold in their vote.
“This is an historical election with everything at stake right now,” said Lauryn Bettis.
“It’s important that they see that we all have a voice,” said Suzette Brooks who was accompanied by her granddaughters.
The march in Mobile Saturday afternoon was just one of hundreds in the nationwide movement.
“It’s good that it’s out in the forefront in front of everybody so people can see and really put all this other nonsense aside and look towards the future and basically as women leading the way,” said Claude Thomas.
Dozens of people formed a diverse crowd at Memorial Park, empowered by numerous social issues and calling for change through voting.
“I like to feel like I was part of the long tradition that started in… before 1920 when Alice Paul led us to empower women so that we could have a better democracy” said Elliott Lauderdale.
Many were empowered by the recent death of feminist icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fighting for equality.
“She always stood up for what she believed was right and our democracy. That’s important to me and it’s important to me anytime that I can go and celebrate with like-minded people,” said JoAnn Cole.
More than two weeks until election day they say they’ll be bringing the same energy to the polls.
“Every vote matters and especially you need to vote for future generations and the future of everyone,” said Margaret Woods-Crawford.
Marchers urging everyone to get out and vote on election day November 3rd.
The last day to register to vote in Alabama is Monday, October 19th!
Registration deadlines
Online: Oct. 19 by 11:59 p.m.
By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 19
In person: Oct. 19 by close of business
Absentee ballot deadlines
Request: Received by Oct. 29 by close of business
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 2
Return in person: Nov. 2 by 5:00 p.m.
