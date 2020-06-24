MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The youth curfew that police announced Wednesday they will start aggressively enforcing is not new, and the effort is not tied to any specific incident, according to the city’s top cop.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the curfew has been on the books for years, but he added that enforcement “ebbs and flows.” He said the department has received an uptick in complaints from downtown businesses about large groups of teens hanging out late night. He said the goal is to prevent youth crime and violence before it happens.
“It’s easier to try to keep things from happening if you’re proactive in your approach to dealing with it,” he told FOX10 News. “We don’t want to be reactive to letting something like teens being in a downtown area get out of control. We want to try to do what we can to prevent them from coming down there early. And that way, we don’t have to take an even more aggressive approach later on down the road.”
The curfew enforcement will begin this Friday and will last through the summer between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The area includes the Lower Dauphin Street entertainment district and also takes in a large chunk of the surrounding downtown.
It extends as far north as St. Anthony Street, and goes east all the way to the waterfront. It includes Bienville Square and Mardi Gras Park.
Battiste said the City Council passed a citywide youth curfew a few years ago, but that had a sunset provision and eventually expired. The curfew still on the books is limited to the entertainment district.
The chief said enforcement will feature an increase in officers downtown. If police detain a teenager, his or her parents will be called – and potentially fined. A first offense carries a penalty of $100 and jumps to $500 for a second offense.
The curfew applies to anyone 17 and younger.
“Most young people should be close to home, if they’re not at the movies or something like that,” he said. “They should be close to home during that time period. So we just want to make sure that that everybody in our community is doing what they can do to try to make sure we keep our communities safe and relatively crime-free as we possibly can.”
Battiste said the summer invites problems if authorities let their guard down.
“Historically we’ve always kind of increased our activity in the entertainment district simply because young people are looking for something to do,” he said. “They don’t have to go to school the next day. And so, typically, they’re staying out later.”
City Councilman Fred Richardson praised the move.
“I understand what they’re doing. … I support that,” he told FOX10 News.
