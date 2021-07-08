MOBILE, Ala. – Over 1,300 Buffalo Soldiers have embarked on the Port City to commemorate, gather, give back, and ride motorcycles. In Mobile from Wednesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 11, meeting at the Author Outlaw Convention Center, the group will be giving back to area communities in need.

The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Trooper Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club.

The community focused organization works daily helping to feed the homeless, partner with various organizations across the country to help build homes for families in need, mentoring youth, and providing scholarships to graduating seniors.

While in Mobile for their annual convention, groups will visit the Callaway School donating approximately 550 back packs and visit Wilmer Hall donating Amazon Gift Cards. Saturday, nearly 600 soldiers will motorcycle to Africatown to support the community’s food bank drive.

According to Buffalo Soldiers, they are bringing an approximate total economic impact of $3.1M to the Mobile area.