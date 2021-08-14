1 Killed, 2 injured after early morning shooting at the Saddle Up Saloon

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) --On August 14, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting at the Saddle Up Saloon, located at 9 North Jackson Street.

Inside the business, officers discovered Andrew Sims, age 30, deceased from a gunshot wound.

According to MPD, two other victims arrived at a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as well.

The suspect, Freddy Escobar Diaz, age 39, was taken into custody on scene.

He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder and two counts of assault second degree.