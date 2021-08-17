MOBILE, Ala. --On August 2, 2021, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a robbery.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives found the victim met with three known suspects in the area of Druid Drive and Garland Street.

And according to investigators, while the victim was sitting in his vehicle with a friend, the subjects walked up to the victim's vehicle armed with a gun and demanded his property. The victim complied and drove off immediately.

Two of the suspects then fired multiple shots at the victim's car, striking it.

The victim and his passenger were not injured.

Alex White was arrested today for robbery 1st and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

A 17-year- old juvenile was also arrested on on August 9, for robbery 1st.

Warrants are also pending for the other subject involved.