MOBILE, Ala. --Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:06 p.m. Friday, April 16, on Lott Road near Malone Road.
The roadway is currently blocked and Troopers are investigating the crash.
One of the involved vehicle passengers was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
