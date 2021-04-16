MOBILE, Ala. --Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:06 p.m. Friday, April 16, on Lott Road near Malone Road.

The roadway is currently blocked and Troopers are investigating the crash.

One of the involved vehicle passengers was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

For more information, click here.