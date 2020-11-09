We are less than seven weeks away until Christmas and once again FOX 10 News is asking for your help with our "10 Caring Gifts" food drive.
Partnering with Volunteers of America Southeast and Greer's -- the campaign is now entering it's 31st year to help feed needy families. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and two major storms impacting the Alabama Gulf Coast -- the demand is greater this Christmas.
"This year the donations have been different -- slower coming in of course because people haven't been getting out. And so we are really relying on this campaign to help boost us," explained Janet Hyde, VOA Southeast.
"We are very much a family business -- through and through -- and what family means to everybody is helping. And it's just wonderful to be able to give our communities an easy way to help. Because people do want to help but they just don't know how," said Lucy Greer.
And showing you care is easy -- whether making a monetary donation online or purchasing food items in-store.
"Canned fruit, we just passed canned meat, jello, soups, crackers. The VOA has a lot of access to typical canned goods -- like beans, corns, and that kind of thing... so what they need, especially is center of the aisle things -- of course non-perishable," explained Greer.
Last Christmas "10 Caring Gifts" helped feed more than 4,000 people.
"It is amazing -- our community is so generous. And they never cease to amaze us. They always come through for needs and you may have someone coming in with one item or a truck load where they have collected in their neighborhood -- it's just a wonderful thing to see," said Hyde.
From Mobile to Baldwin and beyond -- there's no doubt the generosity of the Christmas spirit will take over to help us fill the boxes.
"It's so exciting... There's nothing better than to see emails coming in from the stores -- hey we need our boxes empty. Hey can we get another box... It's just fun. It's easy because the boxes are in the front of our stores," said Greer.
For more information on how you can help with "10 Caring Gifts" click here.
