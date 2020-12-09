MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Every year FOX 10's "10 Caring Gifts" helps between 8,000 to 10,000 families along the Gulf Coast and a big part of that is our toy drive. This year we got some extra help from "Team Walmart" on the Beltline.
We've been asking Mobile and Baldwin to help us fill our "10 Caring Gift" boxes full of toys.
"Ever since -- we started here at 5 a.m. we've had a ton of people coming over here and dropping off toys," said Meteorologist Michael White broadcasting live from the store during the Morning Show.
Parked outside the Walmart on the Beltine -- we now have a new challenge from our sponsor Mercendes Benz of Mobile -- filling one of their big trucks with toys before the end of the day.
"Anybody can walk in and grab a toy. Let's do this -- let's fill this up today. There's a lot of people out there who need it," said Jim Sullivan, Mercedes Benz of Mobile General Sales Manager.
Walmart employees were also making tons of donations, the store donated two buggies worth of toys along with several bikes.
Volunteers of America Southeast -- our other big partner -- says we still need a lot of help before our December 18th deadline.
"We need anything -- but a lot of times it's that teenage group that gets overlooked -- pre-teens and teens. So like soccer balls, basketballs, and the girls like jewelry, makeup, any purses, board games are great also because anybody can play those," explained Amanda Gonzales, VOA Southeast.
The customers have also been generous.
"Just to see or thinking about a kid that doesn't have anything and just to see their face when they see a toy. Because I had four boys ... So I know how it feels to see kids that can't get anything -- so I enjoy giving," said Janie Gulley, donated toys.
"I bought a basketball, little Legos, cars, and little trucks and stuff that kids would enjoy: Merry Christmas to all," said one man.
Again our deadline is December 18th at noon. We will be at the Walmart until 6 p.m. Wednesday evenning. If you can't make it out there -- you can also make toy donations at Mercedes Benz of Mobile on Dauphin Street, any Fausak Tires locations, and the VOA office on Hillcrest.
You can also click here for more ways to show you care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.