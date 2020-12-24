The pandemic has changed the lives and routines for so many people. It really changed things for schools and people at the Volunteers of America Adult Day Center.
But you can help make things better through our 10 Caring Gifts.
The Volunteers of America's Adult Day Center is a program for adults with special needs. Before the pandemic they spent their days doing arts and crafts, playing games, and even taking computer classes. But things are different now.
"Right now it's kind of tough for the individuals we serve our enrichment centers are closed. So a lot of our individuals are staying in and they're staying in their homes or their apartments," says Volunteer of America Amanda Gonzales.
That is where you come in!
The VOA is in need of art and school supplies such as pens, pencils, coloring books, crayons, markers, construction paper, and anything else that you could do arts and crafts with.
The are also in need of collecting school supplies. With the financial strain many are suffering this year, this will help children get the supplies they need for the rest of the school year.
Click here, for more information on how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.