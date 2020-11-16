MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- They're in the business of selling beautiful cars -- but for the next month Mercedes Benz of Mobile -- is helping us collect a lot of toys.
Every year -- "10 Caring Gifts" helps between 8,000 to 10,000 needy families on the Gulf Coast. This year the demand is expected to be greater. Mercedes Benz of Mobile ready to help us make it happen.
"There's been a lot of displaced families because of storms because of COVID-19... So there's a lot of things going on -- there's a lot of people that are in need," said Jim Sullivan, Mercedes Benz of Mobile General Sales Manager.
We're collecting toys for more than 400 boys and girls. The VOA Southeast -- our other community partner -- says there's a lot of ways to show you care.
"So we serve children from babies all the way to teenagers... So a lot of times those pre-teens and teenagers get overlooked. So, the girls like jewelry and purses, then soccer balls, footballs, basketballs, and board games -- things like that are things we have to fill in for when it gets closer to Christmas. So that is the biggest need," said Amanda Gonzales, VOA Southeast.
Drop your toy donations to Mercedes Benz of Mobile (3060 Dauphin Street, Mobile) or at the Volunteers of America Office (1204 Hillcrest Road, Mobile).
December 18th at noon is our deadline. And if you don't want to get out -- you make a monetary donation online and we'll do the shopping for you.
You can also click here for a downloadable "10 Caring Gifts" Toy Drive Poster. Post it at your office and do your own toy drive -- we'll take whatever you can give.
