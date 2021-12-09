MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News will be out collecting toys for our annual 10 Caring Gifts event Friday at the Walmart on the Beltline.

People can come and drop those toys off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our goal is to help up to 4,000 children.

This year especially was a tough one for donations as we saw supply chain issues nationwide.

Food donations are also being accepted Friday.