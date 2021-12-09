MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News will be out collecting toys for our annual 10 Caring Gifts event Friday at the Walmart on the Beltline.
People can come and drop those toys off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our goal is to help up to 4,000 children.
This year especially was a tough one for donations as we saw supply chain issues nationwide.
Food donations are also being accepted Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.