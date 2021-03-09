100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc.to host “Cancer, Covid and Care” virtual town hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Inc. will host its final virtual town hall on Thursday.

The group says this virtual series was designed to highlight various topics that directly affect the African-American community. The series began in December.

This month's virtual town hall, "Cancer, COVID and Care," is scheduled for Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

http://bit.ly/100mob311