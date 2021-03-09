100 Black Men of Greater Mobile, Inc.to host “Cancer, Covid and Care” virtual town hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Inc. will host its final virtual town hall on Thursday.
The group says this virtual series was designed to highlight various topics that directly affect the African-American community. The series began in December.
This month's virtual town hall, "Cancer, COVID and Care," is scheduled for Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.