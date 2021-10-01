Update Oct 1 2021

he Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest to those involved in the Bristol Court shooting.

The following is a press release from the Mobile Police department on the reward offered.

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation has been given $10,000 to offer as a reward to the person who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the Bristol Court shooting. Mobile Police need tips from the community that will help them identify and locate the suspect responsible for shooting a resident and unlawfully breaking and entering his vehicle. The incident happened Monday, September 20, 2021 at approximately 6 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bristol Court in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they observed the 42-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee. The victim saw the suspect unlawfully rummaging through his vehicle. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect shot him. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 251-208-7211. The reward money will be paid to the person who provides credible information that is useful in apprehending the suspect. Tipsters’ identities will not be revealed to the public. The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation will facilitate the disbursement of the reward money, funded by private donors.

Original Story---------------

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It was a startling surprise at the start of the week in a Springhill neighborhood.

“All of our neighbors were woken up to 5 gunshots,” said Stacey O’Neil.

The shots were fired around 6 AM Monday morning.

O’Neil says an alleged car burglar shot her neighbor.

“Started yelling at him to get out of his truck and trying to run him off and so he ran him down the driveway, trying to get him away from his house and that’s when the guy apparently slipped fell, turned around and started shooting at my neighbor,” she said.

O’Neil has lived on Bristol Court near Springhill Avenue for eight years. The victim was hit near the knee. A doctor who lives on the street and others jumped in to help him.

“My husband drove, the orthopedic doctor that was here we got him in and he rode with him and he had him lay in his lap and brought him down to USA,” she said.

Police believe the suspect got into at least 11 unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood overnight. We are told at least two guns were taken.

Since August 1st, 70 guns have been stolen from cars in Mobile.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of maintaining control over your firearms at all times,” said Mobile Police Chief Roy Hodge. “Do not leave any valuables in your vehicle, especially firearms.”

The victim is expected to be okay.

O’Neil says this shooting is concerning because they feel it is a very safe area.

“That’s what is really unnerving at 5:30 – 6 when people are waking up, getting ready for work, driving to work, taking their children to school,” she said.

Police are not sure if the gun used was stolen. The incident was caught on camera, but at this point the video is not being released.

If you know anything, call police.