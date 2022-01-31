An 11-year old girl who was shot in the neck is finally back home.

Arianna Sykes was left paralyzed after police say she was shot on Lemon Street back in November.

According to the family she's doing well, and is adjusting to her new life.

It was a joyous occasion for the family as they welcomed Ariana back home on January 11.

According to Mobile Police Arianna was shot in the neck by a 13-year-old girl, leaving her paralyzed.

But Arianna isn't letting that situation keep her from smiling.

"It's been going good, like kind of what she said," Sykes said. "But other than that it's been going good."

Her aunt Jacqueline McGrew says the violence, especially involving youth, is something that needs to stop.

And that parents need to know what's going on with their children.

"I don't really know the answer to the violence that's going on in these neighborhoods," McGrew said. "Only thing that I know is that people in general we have a lot of issues, internal mental issues."

Now more than ever the family says they need to help Arianna not only with the physical challenges she has ahead but mentally.

"It's a lot of things that we have to put together and figure out and that's been somewhat of a struggle," McGrew said. "But it hasn't been that bad. Because it's people that's donating and helping out. But it's still some things that we haven't fully come together yet."

The 13-year-old accused of shooting Ariana was taken to the Strickland Youth Center.

There is a Go Fund Me set up for the family if you would like to make a donation.