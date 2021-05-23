A 13-year-old cancer survivor jumped into her brand new swimming pool this weekend.
Ava Smith was given the pool by the Baller Dream Foundation, an organization that creates uplifting experiences for children and young adults battling cancer.
Smith spent more than a year fighting Spindle Cell Sarcoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.