MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 13-year-old girl faces assault charges for a shooting in Mobile that wounded an 11-year-old girl.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prospects are good that an 11-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound will recover, according to friends and relatives.
The victim, identified by family members as Ariana Sykes, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck on November 22 near her home on Lemon Street.
After the incident, police said they believed the shooting was accidental. But on November 30, the 13-year-old was arrested and taken to the Strickland Youth Center. Her name has not been released.
