MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 14-year-old Cheshire Drive shooting victim has died, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Police said it was about 9:19 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South after the shooting was reported.

There, they found the 14-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence.

Police said the preliminary investigation reveals the victim was in front of the residence when an unknown vehicle with unknown subjects pulled up to the location and fired several shots striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Police said the victim's name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

If anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.