MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The people responsible for gunning down a Mobile 14-year-old are still on the run.

The shooting happened on the front porch of a home on Cheshire Drive South, that is near Halls Mill Road, just after 9:00 Tuesday night.

FOX10 News talked to the frustrated homeowner. He says he is not related to the teen killed, but he is mad that he died right by his front door and now he wants something done about the rising teen crime.

“It sounded like they were shooting machine guns, it sounded like it might have been a couple of guns, more than one,” said William Carter, who lives at the home where the shooting happened.

Carter was in bed Tuesday night around 9 PM when the shots started on Cheshire Drive South.

“It lasted like a minute or so and it was over with, but by the time I got to the door nobody was outside the only thing I saw was him lying on the ground,” he said.

The victim, his grandson’s 14-year-old friend who was at the house all the time. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died. More than 12 hours after the shooting, signs of what happened still litter the ground in front of the home. Carter believes this is just another example of teen violence and he wants it to end.

“It really hurts me to see how these young kids round her are just shooting each other up like this,” Carter said. “I told the officer that last night, they got to do something to get this stuff in control.”

Carter has lived in his home on Cheshire Drive South for three decades. He says recently he has started to hear more gunfire.

“For it to happen at my house, a young kid 14 years old I’m really hurt and bothered by that,” he said.

At this point, the 14-year-old has not been identified.

If you know anything you are asked to call MPD.