MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One person arrested in connection with a social media threat targeting two schools.
Mobile County sheriff's investigators told FOX10 News a 15-year-old was taken into custody.
The threating post targeted Semmes Middle School and Mary G. Montgomery High School.
Sheriff's investigators said they were able to take swift action shortly after the threat was posted and there was no danger to students, faculty or staff at either school.
